Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2023 --Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore, a trusted local window treatment company servicing cities in Maryland and Delaware, is excited to announce the launch of its newly innovated website, mitseasternshore.com. MITS Eastern Shore aims to provide an easy online web experience for homeowners looking for window coverings that are perfect for any home.
The newly redeveloped website is spotlighting the amazing blinds, shades, and shutters that MITS Eastern Shore offers to residents in Maryland and Delaware. The main goal of this innovative change was to make the website more user-friendly and functional for users. MITS Eastern Shore wanted to ensure that customers can easily explore their wide range of products without any hassle when they visit their site. That means customers can check out everything from cellular and honeycomb shades to classic wood and faux wood blinds, sleek solar and roller shades, stylish layered shades, practical vertical blinds, durable aluminum blinds, and so much more.
Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore also offers complete home automation services, which residents can view on some of their motorized window treatments on the new website. Plus, they've loaded the site with tons of extra resources to help customers out.
The newly redeveloped website is here to make your online experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.
"The website is exactly what I envisioned when I started working with WTMP. I've always had this customer-first mentality, and the website reflects exactly that." - Joe Kendall
Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore has something for everyone when it comes to its services and products. To learn more about their window coverings or to schedule a free in-home consultation, visit their website at mitseasternshore.com!
The Website Creators
Window Treatments Marketing Pros created a brand new website for Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore. The website will offer localized window treatment content to its visitors, including tips and design ideas. It will also contain a full-sized gallery where visitors can get inspiration from their past work.
Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatments Marketing Pros, mentioned that the brand-new site was launched using the latest SEO and UI best practices to ensure it would benefit both the company and its users.
"The website was created with the end-users in mind, ensuring visitors will find it easy and painless to look around for the right window treatments for their home," Hanke said.
If you're a window treatment provider who needs help setting up your new website or is interested in digital marketing, contact Window Treatment Marketing Pros at (314) 470-1180 or visit their website at wtmarketingpros.com
. They offer affordable services to help you reach your target audience and grow your business.
If you're a window treatment provider who needs help setting up your new website or are interested in digital marketing, contact Window Treatment Marketing Pros at (314) 470-1180 or visit their website at . They offer affordable services that will help you reach your target audience and grow your business.
About Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore
Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore is a trusted window treatment company with nearly 15 years of expertise in the industry. Its hallmark is its five-point value system, a testament to its owners' dedication to delivering exceptional products and services. From top-quality materials and customization to unmatched warranties and competitive pricing, every element of their business reflects their unwavering commitment to their clients.
https://mitseasternshore.com/
38209 Dupont Blvd, Selbyville, DE 19975
(240) 569-8747
About Window Treatments Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a digital marketing company in Missouri offering digital marketing services to window treatment and awning companies nationwide. MITS Eastern Shore works with WTMP for website maintenance, SEO, and paid ads.
https://wtmarketingpros.com/
152 Hinrichs Ln, Arnold, MO 63010
(314) 470-1180