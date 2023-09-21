Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2023 --Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore, a trusted local window treatment company servicing cities in Maryland and Delaware, is excited to announce the launch of its newly innovated website, mitseasternshore.com. MITS Eastern Shore aims to provide an easy online web experience for homeowners looking for window coverings that are perfect for any home.



The newly redeveloped website is spotlighting the amazing blinds, shades, and shutters that MITS Eastern Shore offers to residents in Maryland and Delaware. The main goal of this innovative change was to make the website more user-friendly and functional for users. MITS Eastern Shore wanted to ensure that customers can easily explore their wide range of products without any hassle when they visit their site. That means customers can check out everything from cellular and honeycomb shades to classic wood and faux wood blinds, sleek solar and roller shades, stylish layered shades, practical vertical blinds, durable aluminum blinds, and so much more.



Made in the Shade - Eastern Shore also offers complete home automation services, which residents can view on some of their motorized window treatments on the new website. Plus, they've loaded the site with tons of extra resources to help customers out.



The newly redeveloped website is here to make your online experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.





"The website is exactly what I envisioned when I started working with WTMP. I've always had this customer-first mentality, and the website reflects exactly that." - Joe Kendall

"The website was created with the end-users in mind, ensuring visitors will find it easy and painless to look around for the right window treatments for their home," Hanke said.