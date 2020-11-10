Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --With fair trade, unique design, and sustainability in their sights, MadeTerra gives artisans, consumers, and the earth gifts for the holidays. Out of the ordinary for shoppers, Vietnam's handcrafting traditions come front and center with the company's Christmas gift product line. The home decor products lean heavily on the popular trend of rustic farmhouse style but with a twist. They are delivered straight from ancient artisanal villages. Incorporating that and the sensibilities of Vietnam's rural landscape, the eco-friendly home goods are as practical as they are unique. Rustic home decor just got seasonally festive while it spans the gamut from storage solutions to natural pet toys.



MadeTerra products limit the environment's carbon footprint by using locally-sourced natural materials like seagrass, water hyacinth, and bamboo. Premium quality dining ware, for instance, like the company's charger plates, are composed of mother of pearl. At the same time, MadeTerra's vegan coconut bowls are made of just that, 100% coconut shells. A rattan cane proofing basket for baking bread is perfect for new sourdough masters. While larger items for the home include multipurpose handwoven water hyacinth wicker baskets and an on-trend storage set with wheels. Designers will find bamboo products like the lamp cage for a pendant light in keeping with modern design applications.



Karen Nguyen from MadeTerra said, "It's truly amazing what our artisans can make from locally-sourced materials. The mother of pearl items give homes an elegant touch. At the same time, products made with wood, rattan, and seagrass give a sense of depth. We have something for every room in the house that will continually give a special connection to makers in Vietnam. What a wonderful gift for friends and family who enjoy the extraordinary."



MadeTerra offers prompt shipping from the U.S. and U.K. with a 30-day free refund or exchange.



For more information, visit http://www.madeterra.com.



About MadeTerra

Based in Vietnam, MadeTerra has a U.S. branch in Florida. Selling worldwide with a small team's help, the company offers ethically-sourced handcrafted products for the home.



Contact:

Karen Nguyen

Digital Marketing Executive, MadeTerra

buddy@madeterra.com

84398617055



Website:

http://www.madeterra.com



Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/made_terra_home/

https://www.facebook.com/madeterrahome