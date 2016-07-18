Magazine Maker FlipHTML5 Unveiled a Learning Center to Guide Digital Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2016 --With millions of publishers using FlipHTML5's magazine maker to create and publish their publications online in a hassle-free manner, the company has unveiled a dedicated learning center with a sole purpose of providing guidance to its worldwide users. According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "the aim behind launching the learning center is to empower the users with all the necessary knowledge of digital publishing tools, tips, and design resources."



Offerings of FlipHTML5's Learning Center



Various offerings of the learning center of FlipHTML5 are as follows:



- Digital Publishing Tools



Although the publishing tools featured in the learning center are many, some are even useful in creating mobile magazines for iPad. However, the noteworthy tools are the following ones.



o Magazine cover maker software

o E-book editing software

o Business magazine creator software

o PDF to HTML flipbook converter

o E-Magazine publication software

o Fashion magazine software



- Design Resources



Plenty of attractive brochure templates are available to download free and of these, some are listed below.



o PSD restaurant brochure templates

o School brochure templates

o Charity brochure templates

o Agriculture brochure templates

o Cooking brochure templates and many more.



In fact, the learning center offers valuable flipbook editing tips and an encyclopedia too. Moreover, it offers a couple of online videos to guide digital publishers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a reputed digital publishing platform already embraced by millions of online publishers across the world for publishing catalogs, magazines and ebooks in a hassle-free manner. Its software also has a free version. To know more about the platform, visit FlipHTML5 website.