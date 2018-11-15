Magazine Makers Say FlipHTML5 Is an Ideal Magazine Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --Making online magazines is an effective way to market products and ideas. Today, this has become easier with FlipHTML5's capacity to convert, edit, enhance and publish digital magazines, whether online or offline.



To begin using FlipHTML5, go to its website at http://fliphtml5.com/, where the "MAKE A FLIPPING BOOK" button is very visible. By clicking it, the user will be given an option whether to upload a PDF online or download the FlipHTML5 software installer for free. Another best thing about this software is its two versions of installers, one for Mac and another for Windows operating systems. This makes the magazine publishing platform flexible for all types of users.



The CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, shared his thoughts about the magazine publishing platform, saying, "FlipHTML5 is a dynamic tool for enhancing online magazines. The company intended to offer a highly flexible magazine publishing platform that could fit the needs of different types of users. Users can already benefit so much from the available features of the free plan but those who will upgrade to Pro, Gold, Platinum or Enterprise will surely get the value for their money."



Those who would prefer to upload PDF magazines online can directly share their digital magazines through social media platforms or send them through email. If users prefer to put a FlipHTML5 magazine into a website, they can easily do it by copying the embed code and pasting it into the website's HTML file. Users may edit, add rich media contents and enhance their magazines with themes and templates by downloading and installing the magazine publishing platform on their desktops.



About FlipHTML5

The company behind the creation of FlipHTML5 is devoted to making exceptionally productive digital publishing solutions. FlipHTML5 can convert plain PDFs, word and images into realistic and notable digital flipbooks, magazines and albums. The company also offers digital solutions to meet the specific needs of the business. Companies and individuals who engage in various industries will definitely get the most out of this free magazine publishing platform. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.