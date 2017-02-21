Magazine Publisher Seeks Funding for U.S. Travel Book

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --America the Beautiful Tour is a book that is designed to give readers a complete picture of some of the best things the United States has to offer. Each article visits a particular location that is of interest either due to its historical value or its unique flair.



Over the past several years, author Kim Hastings has been compiling all of these articles that he has published in Gildshire Travel Magazine. Each article is accompanied by breathtaking photographs that remind us all just how beautiful America can really be.



Although the articles have all been previously published in the magazine, they have never before been compiled together as they will be in the America the Beautiful Tour book. The primary goal of the book is to educate readers on the history and heritage of our nation in a way that is easy to digest and enjoyable to read. The articles in the book are all written in a conversational style that just about any reader can understand.



In order to help cover the costs of publishing the book, Gildshire Inc. has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to generate the funds. The campaign has a funding goal of $24,500. In order to receive the money that backers contribute, the campaign must achieve the full amount by March 10, 2017.



At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $150 from 5 backers, with nearly three weeks remaining in the campaign. The money will go towards the cost of printing and binding the 450-page book. It will be printed on silk-touch paper and will include over 300 high-definition images to accompany the articles.



To thank contributors for their donations, the creators of the campaign are offering a series of rewards for various donation levels. For a $5 contribution, backers will receive a PDF bundle of all of the original articles that will be included in the book. At $12, donors will receive an ebook version of the completed project. Backers who contribute $21 or more will get both ebook and audiobook versions of the text. For a contribution of at least $32, backers will receive a first-edition hard copy of the book. The publishing company aims to begin delivering these rewards to contributors starting in June 2017.