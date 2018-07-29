Magazine Publishers Lauded AnyFlip as Today's Trendiest Online Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2018 --A prestigious gathering of writers and editors from top-rated magazine publishing companies in Southeast Asia took place this final week of July as part of their Annual Editors Convention. One of the event's highlights was the appreciation of the group to Chief Designer of AnyFlip, Anna Lee. They awarded AnyFlip and its management for its efforts to create a trendy and accessible online magazine software.



Aside from this, the gathering served as a venue for magazine editors to be updated on what's happening in the magazine industry, given the ongoing progress in the information technology. Moreover, every company was able to showcase their unique themes when it comes to magazine publication.



This group of magazine publishers had Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, as their guest speaker during the said gathering. Lee shared her thoughts about the online magazine software stating that, "AnyFlip is designed in such a way that advanced back-end tools are integrated into the system while considering the necessary features that are specific for magazines. The company aims to fulfill its mission to give readers worldwide easy access to reading materials, particularly magazines."



She further explained the company's vision to optimally use today's technology in expediting the dissemination of information and marketing of ideas through software development such as AnyFlip. She confidently said, "Our company provides assurance to magazine publishers that any change that we integrate to AnyFlip is for a better version of this online magazine software." With that said, magazine editors and publishers placed their trust on AnyFlip when it comes to digital magazine creation.



The honor of being appreciated by this respected group was seriously taken by the company that created AnyFlip. Thus, users of this online magazine software can look forward to a more productive way of publishing browsable magazines that would best suit the taste of their readers.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is popularly known as an online magazine software. It is capable of producing easy-to browse magazines. Users can make layouts, edit existing drafted magazines and even convert simple PDF files into digital magazines. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.