Magazine Publishing Solution Now Offers a Better Service with an Upgraded Version

FlipHTML5 gives all people an opportunity to take advantage of the free self publishing and create HTML5 digital page flip magazine for many platforms, such as PC, Mac, tablets, and mobile devices.. Their FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform is now even further upgraded with more great features. All the publications in publishing platform are now cataloged by category and language, so the customers who self publish their eBooks, magazines, catalogues, or business presentations, should choose the right category and language that applies to their books. This will allow readers to easily find information they are interested in and get in touch with their authors. With these upgrades, the company increases even more the chance for small businesses and private persons to be reached by prospects.



Another great upgrade offered by FlipHTML5 is that the users can now choose between two options for embedding their HTML5 flipbooks into a web page. In order to do that, customers need to go to the online platform and open their flipbook. They need to click on a button"Embed" located in the book’s bottom right corner and FlipHTML5 software will provide both options available: iFrame Embed and LightBox Embed, along with detailed steps to be taken and demo. Using one of these options, publishers as well as readers can conveniently and quickly embed their favorite HTML5 flipbooks into their own blogs or websites.



People can now easily explore and search for HTML5 flipbooks on their favorite topic, using the upgraded FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform at http://fliphtml5.com/explore/.



