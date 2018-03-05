Magica, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Oshkosh, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Magica, Inc., a company that specializes in the development of its high-quality Magica Rust Remover, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm specializing in services for North American small businesses.



By collaborating with BizIQ, Magica, Inc. looks to bolster its web presence and build on its existing customer base throughout the Oshkosh area and the entire Fox Cities region and beyond. BizIQ's strategy focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies like Magica, Inc. when using Google to find local businesses. In addition, BizIQ has created a new company website for the rust removal specialists, and its marketing campaign will include bimonthly blog posts and be geared toward encouraging regular connections between the company and its customers.



The new website created by BizIQ for Magica, Inc. prioritizes timely, relevant and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the new website content will be professionally written, and the site will offer a number of ways for current and prospective customers to reach out to the company and learn more about rust removal solutions for vehicles, boats, surfaces and more.



"We've been developing our product for three decades now, and have built up a respected name here in Oshkosh," said Bob Everhard, owner of Magica, Inc. "We are excited to be taking our digital marketing to the next level with BizIQ's assistance, and look forward to seeing the results that come from it."



About Magica, Inc

Founded in 1988, Magica, Inc. creates the Magica Rust Remover, which removes rust stains from virtually any surface, from concrete to antique lace. It accomplishes this without the use of harsh acids. For more information, visit https://magicarustremover.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.