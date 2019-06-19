Magnolia Fashion Wholesale Blooms for National Pink Day

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --National Pink Day, a celebration of all things rosé, is June 23 and Magnolia Fashion Wholesale brings you dozens of styles to help you commemorate. From swimwear to jumpsuits and denim to dresses, we're delivering over a 100 new arrivals a week, promising something for everyone. Spread Miami's Deco flair with our worldwide business-to-business e-commerce distributions, providing you access to our extensive collection 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Magnolia Fashion Wholesale is dedicated to fast access and competitive prices for all consumers with a vast assortment of bottoms, tops, matching sets, and everything in between.



And for those fashion emergencies, overnight shipping is available, so order today.



You can call Magnolia Fashion Wholesale Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Eastern Time, at (305) 989-3121 or send us a message any time.



About Magnolia Fashion Wholesale

Magnolia Fashion Wholesale is an Online business-to-business(B2B) fashion place offering retail buyers around the world the best tool to stock efficiently. Located on Miami, FL. We help retailers by providing one of the fastest and easy to use global e-commerce platforms. At the same time, Magnolia Fashion Wholesale offers buyers 24/7 access to a vast collection of wholesale fashion so they can shop the latest trends at the best prices.