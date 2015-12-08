A merger of mutually reciprocal interactions of societal people and values within deep reflections on human development through a human solidarity spectrum may make peace building ventures more achievable.
Bamenda, Cameroon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --In the attempt to propose a working practice for effective peace building measures through some major human solidarity values, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], has released a view on the scope of mutuality and reciprocity towards enhancing objective peace building processes and has also examined the probable entries within which the human development measurement units may be used to address societal conflicts and peace.
The objectivist concept of Rand Ann in a situation of deep or intense conflict which projects an individual as a heroic being with his own happiness as the moral purpose and with his ability to think or not to think, to use reason or not to use it, to go by facts or to go by feelings and thus surviving by making evaluations on reality and the logical connections necessary to produce the things he needs in order to live, is used in highlighting the individual as that who will egoistically act or not act in order to triumph in any difficult situation, thus making it very difficult to want to lose a battle for another in a conflict.
While citing from the objectivist angle, the author Dr. Kelly NGYAH and CEO of MAHSRA materializes the notions of mutuality and reciprocity in objectivism and how the merger probability of all three concepts may affect the value of societal peace. Thereby, proposing a way for framing a peace agreement or during peace negotiations from the perspectives of a mutual loss trade-off (rather than benefits) between the concerned parties and developing peace commitments to the agreement as the most reasonable alternatives for both sides can, to a significant degree, influence the balance of satisfaction in the direction of durable peace. He as well, analyses a range of measures for ensuring peace building through the reduction of risks in lapsing or relapsing into conflict and makes emphasis on the need for coherent and tailored strategies in addressing specific needs of problem ownerships which comprise carefully prioritized, sequenced, and therefore relatively narrow set of activities aimed at achieving objectives.
Dr. Kelly NGYAH assesses the continuing or ever rising conflicts and civil strives across the globe and the repeated failure practices in addressing such conflicts thereby proposing a very sensitive area of human development approaches that needs to be addressed because it takes mostly the contented and enlightened citizenry to cultivate and maintain a true culture of peace within the society. As such, through consistent reflections on the global human development report which the major purpose may only well suit policy adjustments measures, Dr. Kelly NGYAH highlights the importance and probable usages of other human development measurement units such as the Human Development Index (HDI), the Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index (IHDI), the Gender Inequality Index (GII) and the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) towards handling conflict analysis, prevention, mitigation and probable resolution motives as the foundational prerequisites in the society in front of other sustainable and positive human development endeavours.
