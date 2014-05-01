Mahvrick Signs Music Stars Jenny Franck and Woodson Michel

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2014 --Mahrvick has signed publishing and marketing deals with Jenny Franck and Woodson Michel but is also working on a series of shows with the music artists to perform. "Every artist that we sign has unique attributes that contribute to an overall equation here at Mahvrick," says Oliver, Production Executive.



Mahvrick has built international brands and works alongside a host major artist management in a marketing and business development capacity.



Jenny Franck met Mahvrick during her Kick Starter Campaign which successfully funded "Beautiful Eyes" Project. "I learned a lot from Jenny's experience with Kick Starter. Many people ask me if they should raise funds for their project through KickStarter.com. What I learned from Jenny's experience is that if you do not have the hustle factor you will not raise a dollar. She used Kick Starter as the platform, but ground it out through legwork to reach her goal," says Pramo Virk, Mahvrick United Kingdom. Jenny Franck has used that same tenacity in her career, has booked shows and interest from radio stations throughout the mid western region. "Our listeners love Jenny's Beautiful Lies. Its one of our most requested Major Indy albums," says Doug Barker, Fanatic Farm Radio. Mahvrick has also placed Jenny's music in a series of commercials with Hair Extension Lovers.



Woodson Michel has built a network online that generates eyeballs and ad impressions Woodson Michel Video, so Mahvrick has created a component of its Fanatic Farm Division toward utilizing Woodson's strategy. "We have been working on projects with major ad agencies, who want to integrate music, lifestyle and video to increase stickiness among its customer base. Woodson is a great prototype of exactly what major brands want. He has fully integrated himself through his own brand. He just needed help monetizing his enormous base of impressions on each release, so we partnered," Rich Mahee, Mahvrick. Woodson and Jennifer are featured artist on http://www.FanaticFarm.tv



Both Woodson Michel and Jenny Franck will be attending Ocean Style Magazine's Summer Event in Lost Angeles in June, MTV Awards August 24th and are qualified to vote and will be attending the Grammy Awards in 2015.



About Mahvrick/Fanatic Farm

Fanatic Farm is a division of Mahvrick that focuses on Fan development for Indy, and Major brands in all aspects of Music, Film and Television. Fanatic Farm builds around the individual talent as well as the company to bring high impression impact and conversions to fan base and consumers worldwide.