Maids by Trade Opens Doors to Provide Eco-Friendly House Cleaning in Scottsdale and Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --Linking arms with one of the nation's fastest growing eco-friendly maid service franchise opportunities, Maids by Trade Scottsdale announces their grand opening. Offering both Scottsdale and Phoenix customers to house cleaning services that don't harm families or pets, the company is a new breed. Thanks to two-years of extensive research, they offer their customers a proprietary Tru Green Clean System that bans toxic chemicals and negates their effect on the home's environment. With attention to detail, a 24-hour guarantee, and the company's high Google rating, it appears Maids by Trade Scottsdale has come to the desert to play.



The new franchise owner of the Maids by Trade Scottsdale location, Mirjana Kesic, said of the grand opening, "It's phenomenal to partner with a company that has gone to bat for their customers and been a viable resource in the home care industry for twenty years. We're so excited to bring their forward-thinking approach to house cleaning Scottsdale and Phoenix customers can feel confident about."



Tru Green Clean System features include:



- EPA-approved cleaning products

- Prevention of cross-contamination of germs from bathrooms to kitchens and between houses.

- A focus on reducing the excessive use of cleaning products as well as the waste of water.

- Cleaning products that are Green Seal Certified.

- The use of commercial-grade vacuums with HEPA filters to help improve indoor air quality.

- The recycling and use washable cleaning rags to minimize waste.

- Employees follow Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) home cleaning guidelines

- Constant training to exceed industry standards.



Scottsdale's Maids by Trade is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and offers estimates for house cleaning Phoenix and Scottsdale customers can take advantage of for free.



For those interested in securing a franchise, Maids by Trade's most popular option is the Optimal House Cleaning Franchise. It's available to individuals with at least two years of experience in the cleaning industry. Maids by Trade requires a minimum investment of $8,995 to be qualified for this option. A complete list of franchise options can be found on the franchisor's website Purple Forte. https://purpleforte.com/



About Maids by Trade

Founded in Portland, Oregon Maids by Trade is a professional house cleaning service that offers entrepreneurs franchise opportunities. The company has expanded their house cleaning franchises to Washington, Oregon, and Arizona and will soon launch in California.



About Fortino Barajas

Maids by Trade founder and CEO, Fortino Barajas identified the need for a standard of home service that demanded the use of environmentally-responsible cleaning products. The creator of the Tru-Green Clean System, he collaborated with the nonprofit organization Green Seal to develop a rigorous green standard for house cleaning companies. This brought Maids by Trade to the forefront of eco-responsible cleaning practices and made it the first company in Oregon to implement an eco-friendly system.



