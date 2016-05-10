New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Representatives with US Presort announced today that the company has officially launched the Mailing List Building and Ordering System, allowing customers to create and order business, consumer, and occupant direct mail lists in a secure, simple and transparent manner. The most important perk of the new system and what sets US Presort apart from its competitors is that there is absolutely no minimum to order.



"We upgraded our Internet technologies and software, so we can be much more productive than we were before," said Milena Marguenski, co-founder, and CEO of US Presort. "Now, we can offer our services in a more efficient way and at the same time keep our prices very competitive."



Marguenski went on to explain that the new system compliments DataPro – the data cleansing and enhancement service that US Presort started using last year to ensure contact data quality, address verification, move updates, data enrichment, and data modeling services. By integrating the Mailing List Building and Ordering System with the Data Quality Service, US Presort provides more cost-efficient and fast direct marketing solutions for executing any campaign.



US Presort has been in the Direct Mail business for 15 years, developing and implementing the multichannel, data-driven campaigns with maximum impact. While most firms are just printing and inkjet addressing, US Presort's team of experts offer add-on services, including cross-media promotion campaigns that combine direct mail, personalized URLs (or PURLs) with QR code generation and personalization. The company's list of clients includes doctors, lawyers, financial companies and auto dealers, throughout the United States. But probably the most important patrons of all are the non-profit organizations. US Presort specializes in non-profit marketing and love to give back by returning 5% of the annual spending back to their respective party.



"We just want to help people and organizations get their message out," Marguenski said.



"Marketing projects can be complicated, but US Presort makes the entire process easy," said Anthony Rapacciuolo, a Marketing Director at Staten Island's Saint Joseph By The Sea High School, who used US Presort's services for more than seven years now.



"From developing custom mailing lists to getting items in the mail last minute, US Presort team are second to none," Rapacciuolo added.



For Marguenski, every client becomes a team member until his or her project is delivered and complete. She supervises each project during every stage of the campaign.



For more information and to take advantage of the one-time pre-launch special offer, please visit the new mailing list ordering system page.



About US Presort

US Presort is a full-service direct marketing company providing expert assistance in marketing projects of all types and sizes. From concept and design to printing, direct mail list building and acquisition, addressing and mailing marketing materials, we help businesses, and non-profit organizations locate and target prospective customers and create marketing campaigns that allow businesses to grow. Our services extend to cross-media and online marketing strategies.



As a full-service company, we provide businesses with a one-stop solution for all their direct marketing needs.



US Presort is an owner-operated business located in Staten Island, New York, servicing clients since 2001.



