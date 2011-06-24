Maimi Beach Orthodontist Shares Info on New Invisalign Expertise Level

Coral Gables, Brickell and Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2011 --Align Technology, the makers of the popular line of invisible braces treatment known as Invisalign, recently debuted a new designation that orthodontists and dentists can attain- Super Elite status.



The new status designates the pinnacle of experience of the orthodontist, Miami beach Invisalign expert Dr. Stephen Grussmark says.



The levels created by Invisalign start with Provider and go all the way up to Preferred Provider, Premier Preferred, Elite Preferred and Super Elite.



Patients who seek an Invisalign expert will start noticing this new status by early July, says Grussmark, a Miami Beach orthodontist.



For those who want to be evaluated to determine whether their malocclusion can be successfully corrected with the help of invisible orthodontics, Miami Beach braces expert Grussmark says a visit to www.Invisalign.com can help them find a provider in their geographic location.



When the results appear according to the zip code the patient enters, each provider's name has a star icon that appears beside it and denotes their Invisalign status.



"This is a huge help to those in search of treatment, because it enables them to find a qualified provider of Invisalign," Miami Beach orthodontics provider Grussmark says.



Created in 1997, Align received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration a year later and began selling Invisalign to orthodontists throughout the U.S. In 1999. Today, Invisalign is sold in more than 50 countries and has been used in orthodontic treatment on more than 1.4 million people throughout the world.



Learn More

If you wish to schedule a complimentary consultation or need more information on Invisalign or lingual braces, Miami Orthodontist Dr. Stephen Grussmark is available: 305-670-0263 in Miami or 305-441-1200 in Coral Gables and Brickell. Or visit the website: http://www.centreforinvisiblebraces.com.



About Centre for Invisible Orthodontics

The Centre for Invisible Orthodontics is dedicated to orthodontic treatment using Invisalign invisible braces. Dr. Stephen Grussmark has been an Invisalign provider since 1999. He is an Elite Premier Provider and is among the top 100 Invisalign providers in the world.



Dr. Grussmark is a Miami native who attended the University of Florida for his undergraduate degree and went to dental school at University of Maryland. He completed his orthodontic residency at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and earned a Master of Science in Dentistry degree.



