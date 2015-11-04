Main Entrance Tickets Announces Carrie Underwood Presale Discount Tickets

Milford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2015 --Main Entrance Tickets, a growing and reliable ticket provider within the secondary ticket marketplace, has announced pre-sale ticket offers for Carrie Underwood's 2016 "Storytellers" Tour.



Underwood, recognized by Billboard as 'Country Music's reigning Queen' will be visiting 40 venues across America and Canada in support of her fifth studio album, "Storytellers", which was released in late October of this year. This tour, dubbed "The Storyteller Tour- Stories in The Round", is to be Underwood's fourth arena tour and like the headline caption reads, will be performed 'In the Round'. This particular stage set-up, which sits in the middle of the arena or venue, is intended to engage the fans in a more intimate atmosphere, as the audience encircles the entire circular stage giving the fan a closer and more unique concert experience, no matter where you're seated.



The 'Storyteller' Tour kicks off in Jacksonville, Fl. on January 30th,2016 and continues to May 24th in Buffalo before finishing up three shows in Ontario, Canada, May 27th,28th,and 30th. This tour has been highly anticipated and is expected to sell out most, if not all of scheduled shows. Easton Corbin, and the Swon Brothers will be the supporting acts on most show dates. Corbin is currently riding the success of his third studio album 'About To Get Real', and the Swon Brothers, NBC's forth season third place finishers of 'The Voice', have a popular single, titled "Later On".



Main Entrance Tickets offers discounts on all Carrie Underwood shows and the pre-sales have already begun. Simply typing MainEntranceTickets.com on your desktop or mobile device brings you to the safe, user friendly and trusted Main Entrance Ticket's website where you can view all of Carrie Underwood's Storyteller Tour dates, venues and ticket information.



