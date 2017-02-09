Main Entrance Tickets Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

Milford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Main Entrance Tickets LLC, a growing and reliable ticket provider within the secondary ticket marketplace, celebrated it's 5th year in business this past Holiday season and yet again, introduces a new responsive website designed to be even more user friendly than ever. Starting out as a music, sports, and entertainment blog prior to organizing, Main Entrance Tickets was formed as a Limited Liability Company in November 2011 and continues to thrive in a highly competitive market.



Since it's inception, Main Entrance Tickets has offered customers the ability to receive a 10% discount on any ticket listed on MainEntranceTickets.com simply by entering a promo code in the checkout page. That practice continues to be the business model today for which Main Entrance Tickets depends upon to gain your trust and loyalty as your ticket provider source.



Fast forward to 2017, Main Entrance Tickets now boasts a new, modern responsive SSL Certified website with the very latest technology for faster, reliable, and secure event ticket shopping. The responsive website means shopping for event tickets is extremely user friendly no matter what device you are shopping from, be it desktop, tablet, or smartphone. The website still uses GPS technology that users can select to show them upcoming events in their local area, Canada, the United Kingdom, and of course, the rest of the United States. Users can filter by location, category, or even by dates. Seating charts and maps have also been updated. Navigating through the menu, users can also choose to engage with Main Entrance Tickets' social sites FACEBOOK, Google+, Twitter, and Instagram.



With this newly updated website also comes a new phone number. Users can dial 844-425-4883 and order discounted tickets through a live customer service representative.



The SSL Certification is an important feature to help gain the trust of customers who frequently shop online. SSL is a computer protocol that helps secure computer connections. The SSL Certification simply means that every page of MainEntranceTickets.com is now encrypted and the content provided is from the verified sender. The checkout page is, and always has been, PCI Compliant and of the highest security available.