Maine Hosting Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Bath, ME and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2008 -- Maine Hosting Solutions (http://www.mainehost.com), a leader e-commerce design and programming, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (http://www.controlscan.com), a leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance and Website security solutions, to help its merchants meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).



“After investigating several companies in the PCI compliance industry, it was clear that ControlScan had the knowledge and capability to provide comprehensive scanning and reporting for ourselves and our clients,” said Benjamin Burden, chief technology officer, Maine Hosting Solutions. “Their rates are extremely competitive for the full-service solutions they provide.”



Maine Hosting Solutions merchants will have access to ControlScan's leading PCI compliance solution, which includes on-demand security scanning and the Self Assessment Questionnaire. They can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“This relationship allows Maine Hosting Solutions to complement its Web design and hosting services with ControlScan's PCI compliance solution which helps their merchants become compliant and securely transact business online," said Jethro Felton, executive vice president of sales and business development, ControlScan.



For more information about the partnership call 800-879-6021 or visit http://www.controlscan.com/mainehost.



About Maine Hosting Solutions

Maine Hosting Solutions offers a broad range of services including Web hosting, design, programming and promotion to clients throughout the world. Its unique combination of state-of-the art servers, innovative programming techniques and guerilla search engine strategies sets the company apart from the competition. Since it was established in 1996, Maine Hosting Solutions has become a leader in e-commerce design and programming with a concentration on personalized customer service. To learn more about Maine Hosting Solutions visit http://www.mainehost.com.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

