Maine Residents Encouraged to Access Recently Launched Maine Consumer Resource Section on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2011 --CashAdvance.com released its new Maine Consumer Resource Center to help consumers make responsible financial decisions and help them understand the payday lending process. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have put together information for Maine residents to use as an educational tool when deciding to get a cash advance. Due to laws and regulations varying from state to state, consumers have become confused on which laws are relevant to them. With this new resource, consumers have access to a useful guide to navigate them through the cash advance process and requirements.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Maine Consumer Resource Guide contains a page dedicated to relating all the necessary details regarding cash advance requirements and its process. The Maine Laws & Regulations page enables consumers to learn the details and fundamentals associated with a payday loan, such as maximum loan amounts, the term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees. Additionally, consumers can find further information about payment plans, the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans.



Consumers are advised to read the facts listed in the Laws & Regulations page to learn important and updated details on industry legislation so they can make an informed decision about getting a Maine cash advance. Before a loan process has started, consumers can read the summary of requirements a loan must follow to be legal in Maine. Due to laws and regulations changing, consumers should visit the Maine Consumer Resource Center to stay up-to-date on information pertaining to the cash advance process and requirements.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maine Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maine, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."