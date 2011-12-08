Maine Laws and Regulations for Payday Loans Now Available to Consumers on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2011 --Maine residents can now learn a great deal of information regarding the consumer protections available to borrowers of cash advances. With the consumer resource section of CashAdvance.com, consumers will be able to research the payday loan industry, allowing them to prevent the possibility of being scammed by con artists.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



CashAdvance.com strives to make the Maine cash advance process a more reliable experience as these common payday loan scams are actively exposed and all the uncertainty around legal limits and interest rates are brought to light. The Maine Consumer Resource pages will enlighten consumers about scammers and allow them to clearly discern between fraudulent and legitimate lenders.



There are various instituted agencies that are dedicated to acting as consumer advocates for the payday loan industry in the state of Maine. Consumers will be able to find contact information for the agencies on the consumer resource page of the site; this will include their phone numbers, email addresses and physical locations. They are available to answer additional questions that the web site may not cover. These agencies will also be able to verify whether or not a payday loan company is legit by checking their state licensure. With the Maine Consumer Protection page, individuals will have access to a wealth of information whenever they need it. Hopefully, it will help them to distinguish between con artists and legitimate payday loan lenders. The web site will offer links to help with the cash advance process as well.



According to Adam Hilliard, a leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert "Our Maine Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maine, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."