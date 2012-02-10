Maine Loan Process Page From CashAdvance.com Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the launch of the Maine Loan Process page. This resource allows consumers in the state to learn everything there is to know about the loan process in Maine. This free resource has been written by CashAdvance.com’s team of financial experts in order to give users a free source of detailed information on the payday loan industry.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Maine Loan Process page gives a detailed outline of the current state of payday lending. The Loan Process page is part of a larger group of pages comprising the Maine Consumer Resource, a comprehensive examination of payday lending laws, regulations, process, and even consumer protection agencies and loan alternatives available in the state. Offering this all completely free to visitors of CashAdvance.com allows the site to maintain a high level of customer education and, consequently, customer satisfaction.



In the years of economic recession, many consumers have needed an alternative means of getting fast cash to cover emergency expenses. The payday loan industry continues to grow as consumers take out loans to help them solve their pressing financial needs. Unfortunately, like other up-and-coming industries, scam artists have found successful ways to take advantage of those looking for help. As a result, many consumers have grown afraid to trust lenders.



States have also taken drastic steps. In Maine, payday loans have been restricted to the point of being almost completely outlawed. By making Maine consumers aware of this fact, CashAdvance.com is able to stop scam artists from taking advantage of Mainers who are desperately searching for a way out of debt. The Consumer Resource for Maine offers options for loan alternatives to visitors, helping them avoid the deception of illicit online lenders.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maine Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maine, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."