A home's main sewer line removes all of the dirty water from washing dishes, showers, washing clothes, and more. For a variety of different reasons, this main sewer line can become clogged and require repairs. Mainline sewer repairs can happen anywhere, including Yukon, Edmond, Moore, Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Nichols Hills, and the surrounding areas. Amped Plumbing has years of experience helping homeowners with not only the maintenance of their sewer lines, but also with mainline sewer repairs that could include full replacement of the line.



The first step with a mainline sewer repair is to run a camera through the line to see what obstructions might be present, as well as what sort of damage is happening with the pipe underground. This is much easier, faster, safer, and cheaper than immediately digging up the main sewer line. In some cases, it will be apparent that there is enough cause to dig up the main sewer line due to damage, improper slope, or other issues.



It might be possible that the main sewer line has many things okay with it, but the pipe itself is essentially failing in several spots. Instead of replacing the pipe, it might be possible to insert a smaller pipe inside of the older main sewer line. Many things must be correct in order for this option to be viable. No matter what option is used, a mainline sewer repair is most definitely a disruption.



In many cases it is possible to avoid these major sewer repairs with some regular maintenance and inspection. With regular inspections, problems can be found early and remedied fast as well as inexpensively. It is also important that only the correct things be put down the kitchen sink, for example, and that other substances and objects be relegated to the regular garbage. With this combination of maintenance plus responsible uses, homeowners can enjoy a proper working main sewer line for many years.



If clients suspect that their main sewer line for the home may be clogged, it is important to call in the team at Amped Plumbing right away. When possible, stop using the plumbing system as much as possible until things have been repaired. By being proactive, homeowners can often correct issues early at their Yukon, Edmond, Moore, Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Nichols Hills, and surrounding area home.



Amped Plumbing has years of experience in repair trades, including specializations in plumbing. They don't just do the bare minimum or apply a "quick fix" that will frustrate clients by letting the problem reoccur in a few weeks or months. Their team of expert plumbers will take the time to thoroughly investigate the project and come up with innovative repairs or replacements for a long-lasting solution in Yukon, Edmond, Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Nichols Hills, and the surrounding areas.