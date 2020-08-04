Mainstream Digital Currency Exchange ZB.com Launches Filecoin Futures FIL6Z

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --It is reported that ZB.com, one of the leading exchanges, will start the IPFS liquidity futures FIL6Z subscription activity week at 20:30 pm on August 5 (Wednesday). This event can be described as lively and crowded with popular insiders. At that time, users can not only purchase FIL6Z through subscription, but also participate in the AMA event held in the ZB APP hot chat group. ZB.com also invited people who are deeply involved in Filecoin, IPFS mining pools, data room experts (Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Aliyun), IPFS community, KOL, investment institutions and many other guests to discuss and analyze the prospects of Filecoin with the host. discuss and analyze the prospects of Filecoin with the host.



What are IPFS and Filecoin?



IPFS, also known as the Inter Planetary File System, is a network transmission protocol designed to create persistent and distributed storage and sharing of files. It is a content-addressable peer-to-peer hypermedia distribution protocol. The nodes in the IPFS network will form a distributed file system. It is an open source project, developed by Protocol Labs with the help of the open source community since 2014. It was originally designed by Juan Benet.



And Filecoin (FIL) is the incentive layer on IPFS and is the token of IPFS. It is a decentralized storage market built on IPFS through the token incentive model. It links not only computer networks, but also individuals and organizations. Filecoin innovatively adopts a hybrid consensus mechanism—Proof of Replication (PoRep) + Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) + Expected Consensus (EC), which is favored by developers and investors. In recent years, Filecoin has become more and more popular, and it is considered to be the third largest blockchain project after Bitcoin and Ethereum.



How to subscribe FIL6Z on ZB.com?



The full name of FIL6Z is Filecoin6Month ZB, which is a 6-month Filcoin futures product launched by ZB.com. ZB.com will complete the 1:1 redemption of the launched FIL6Z and Filecoin token within 6 months after the launch of Filecoin's mainnet. The subscription time is at 20:30 on August 5th, and each account can only purchase 100 FIL6Z. It should be noted that the account needs to deposit 2000 ZB in order to purchase FIL6Z. At that time, log in to the official website or open the APP, find the FIL6Z/QC trading page and click to start the subscribe.



The payment method adopted by FIL6Z is monthly linear payment. ZB.com will start payment 1/6 after 1 month of Filecoin's mainnet being launched, and payment will be completed within 6 months.



Interested investors can pay more attention to ZB.com's announcements in the near future and upgrade the APP to the latest version as soon as possible. At the same time, I hope that all investors will invest rationally after fully considering their own circumstances.