Maintenance-Free Denture Cream Now Available Online

Vancouver, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --For years, denture wearers have dreamed of a maintenance free denture cream. This is because the adhesive denture creams that have been the industry standard for decades are very hard to maintain on a number of different levels.



First of all, the cream must be applied before the denture wearer can insert their dentures, and often times the wearer must remove and apply it multiple times in a day. An even more tedious task burdens the user at the end of the evening when a denture wearer is getting ready for bed. The adhesive must be cleaned and scraped off the denture. The adhesive denture cream also adheres to the gums and the roof of the mouth, so another layer of maintenance is necessary which involves the most time-consuming process of scraping the adhesive off the gums and roof of the mouth followed by additional removal of the adhesive with a paper towel or washcloth.



All of the above is time consuming and tedious, and to make matters worse, the rewards are limited. These creams often slip, and sometimes they fail at the most inopportune times. Fortunately, there is a new maintenance-free denture cream on the market that has changed everything. The product that we are referring to is called DenSureFit, and it was developed as a response to all the pitfalls that go along with adhesives.



A single application of this silicone based denture reline can last for months, so there are no daily reapplications. When it comes to maintenance before bed, users simply have to clean the surface, but there is no removal involved. However, when a fresh application is desired after an extended period of time, the congealed maintenance-free denture cream can simply be peeled away. The pink, translucent self-curing silicone molds to the shape of the mouth and gums when it is initially applied, but it stays in the denture, so there is nothing to wash off.



DenSureFit maintenance-free denture cream is certainly a game changer, and positive word of mouth is spreading rapidly among denture wearers who have always been looking for a better way. To add to the appeal, it can be ordered online, and it is surprisingly inexpensive.



About DenSureFit

DenSureFit is a maintenance-free denture cream that keeps upper dentures firmly in place for extended periods of time without any messy reapplications.