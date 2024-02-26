4170 Still Creek Drive, Suite 200, Burnaby -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd is an HVAC repair and installation company serving Metro Vancouver since 2003. For pet owners, animal companions bring joy and companionship to the home. However, their presence can impact an HVAC system's efficiency and air quality. For tips to keep the home healthy and clean, go to https://nationheating.ca/keeping-your-home-comfortable-hvac-maintenance-tips-for-pet-owners-from-nation-furnace-heating-air-conditioning-hvac-ltd/



Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd. services furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, hot water tanks, air duct cleaning, and more. This blog explores how to ensure a comfortable and healthy indoor environment for both people and pets.



Regularly Change Air Filters



Pet hair and dander can quickly accumulate in an HVAC system's filters, obstructing airflow and reducing efficiency. Pet owners should check and replace filters more frequently, typically every 1-2 months. Nation Furnace recommends using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to capture pet allergens effectively. This simple step not only improves a system's performance but also contributes to better indoor air quality.



Invest in Air Purification Systems



To address the additional pollutants introduced by pets, consider installing an air purification system. These systems can capture and eliminate pet dander, odours, and other airborne particles. Nation Furnace offers a range of air purification solutions tailored to pet owners, ensuring a clean and fresh indoor environment. Technicians can advise on the right system for a home and install it seamlessly.



Schedule Professional Duct Cleaning



Pet hair and dander can find their way into an HVAC system's ductwork, leading to reduced efficiency and compromised air quality. Periodic professional duct cleaning by Nation Furnace technicians removes these contaminants, preventing them from circulating through the home. This not only improves the HVAC system's efficiency but also ensures the air inside the home is clean and healthy.



Maintain Outdoor HVAC Units



Pets can inadvertently cause damage to outdoor HVAC units by urinating on them or chewing on wires. Regularly inspect outdoor units for any signs of damage and address them promptly. Additionally, keep the area around the unit clear of pet debris and vegetation to ensure optimal airflow. Nation Furnace provides maintenance services specifically designed to address outdoor unit concerns, keeping the system running smoothly.



As a pet owner, maintaining an HVAC system's efficiency is essential for a comfortable and healthy home. By following these maintenance tips from Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd., it's possible to ensure an HVAC system is pet-friendly and operates at its best.



Contact Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd today at 604-299-5006 or info@nationheating.ca for personalized solutions to meet the unique needs of a home with furry companions.



About the Company



Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd is an owner-operated company serving Metro Vancouver since 2003. We service furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, hot water tanks, air duct cleaning, and more.



For additional information, please visit https://nationheating.ca/

or call 604-299-5006,



Dino

Call 604-299-5006,

Company website: https://nationheating.ca/