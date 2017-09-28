Majestic Camp Supply, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Escape Supplies

Elizabeth, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Bruce McGlothlin is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MajesticCampingSupplies.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor escape supplies including hiking gear, outdoor compasses, camping tents, sleeping bags, outdoor headlamps, camping flashlights and lanterns, and insect repellents. McGlothlin was inspired by all of the winding paths that lie out in the wilderness, leading to gems of nature in the form of little-known lakes and mountain peaks that are peacefully sitting there, beckoning one to enjoy their majestic beauty. Through his online store, McGlothlin is excited to help customers find the outdoor gear they need to turn their "wish I was out there" thoughts into their own relaxing hiking and camping realities.



There are many excellent outdoor escape supplies featured within the merchandise of MajesticCampingSupplies.com. The website carries items including hiking gear such as hydration packs for endurance hikes and lightweight walking sticks; outdoor lights and lanterns such as backcountry LED lanterns and multi-function headlamps; tents such as 4-person instant dome tents and instant canopy shelters; and more. In the future, McGlothlin plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to McGlothlin regarding each and every transaction made on MajesticCampingSupplies.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of supplies so they can enjoy their favorite outdoor spot with full relaxation and fulfillment. McGlothlin is looking forward to providing customers with lots of affordable options so that people from all walks of life and those just getting into the outdoors can fully enjoy it.



To complement the main website, McGlothlin is also launching a blog located at http://www.DomeTentReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to outdoor supplies in general such as finding the right hiking supplies to ensure endurance on your next challenging trek, the benefits of an outdoor compass for glacier and sunset journeys, and reenergizing for the adventures ahead with a comfort sleeping bag. McGlothlin hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying a fulfilling outdoor escape any time.



