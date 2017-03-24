Major Broadcast Studio Receives Syncpal for Beta-Testing

Grass Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2017 --Simlatus Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIML) – announces today that the SyncPal product was placed with a major broadcast studio for beta-testing.



SyncPal is the first generation of immersive audio-video products manufactured and sold by Simlatus.



For more information visit: http://simlatus.com/product/syncpal/



About Simlatus www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new Simlatus-IBS™ will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact:

Tom Nelson

Tenassociates33@gmail.com

480-326-8577



Source: Uptick Newswire