Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2011 --As the staging point for all air cargo going to and from Afghanistan and Iraq, one can only imagine how active the East Coast Air Force Base actually is. Not only is this base busy with air cargo, but also with new construction of maintenance hangars necessary to support the mission of getting cargo to our troops in the field.



Concrete Restoration Inc., a Pennsylvania based epoxy flooring contractor, is right in the middle of all the activity. “We’re installing three different flooring systems in the newest support hangar, on approximately 80,000 sq. ft. of floor. The hangar deck will have a 35 mil floor coating system, the maintenance support rooms will have a 65 mil broadcast system, and the bath and locker rooms will receive a decorative, urethane concrete system.” reports Rocky Van Horn, director of Field Operations.



“We’re very proud to be a part of a team of contractors doing our small part in the support of this awesome mission.” Stated Mr. Van Horn



About Concrete Restoration Inc

With corporate headquarters in New Jersey and regional offices in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina, Concrete Restoration Inc. is a reputable, full service polymer flooring contractor providing superior consulting, design and installation of Epoxy flooring systems for all segments of the industrial, commercial and institutional market place. Our polymer flooring systems are legendarily known for their unparalleled performance while our all-inclusive needs analysis guarantees absolute satisfaction time and time again.