Major Financial Services' President Speaks to Anti-Fraud Card Technology

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --Major Financial Services’ President Harry Williams said, “All cardholders who have the Anti-Fraud Card technology connected to their MasterCard, Visa, Discover Card or JBC will not be affected by Michael’s recent data breaches. Michaels’ data breaches have thus far affected approximately 3 million cards."



Mr. Williams went on to say, “So far, the data breaches affecting Target and Neimen Marcus have not been an issue for any of Major Financial’s Anti-Fraud Cards.” Harry Williams is the original architect of the patent pending Anti-Fraud Card technology along with the virtual card technology now being utilized primarily as a corporate payment card system.



According to Mr. Williams, “the Anti-Fraud Card technology proved to be safe, simple to use and easy to deploy. There isn’t any other system like ours.” Eagle Point Network in conjunction with JetPayi5 is now working with banks to make the Anti-Fraud Card available to their customers.



