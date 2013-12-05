Major First Friday Open House in the Las Vegas Condo Market

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2013 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer, a top REALTOR in the Las Vegas condo market, in partnership with LuckBox Media, is having a ground-breaking open house event on December 6th targeted to the entire Las Vegas real estate community.



On the First Friday night of December from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm agents will be welcome to come alone or bring their buyer clients for a rare view of loft living in Las Vegas. LuckBox Media will be offering some tremendous door prizes worth more than $400.00, attendees will get free individual photos against the stunning nighttime view of The Strip, and there might be some chocolate (prize details - http://www.luckboxmedia.com/sweet/).



“This is the way to sell a high-end loft in Las Vegas”, said Rob Flitton, “it’s the old-fashioned way of bringing the top REALTORS in the market to see your property first-hand so they will spread the word. I am also excited about the innovative internet marketing strategy I put together with LuckBox Media.”



Situated in the Las Vegas Arts District, this 17th floor open-concept loft enjoys breathtaking unobstructed 270 degree views of the Las Vegas Strip, and the southern & western foothills and mountains. LuckBox Media provided all of the professional photography for the listing - CLICK for a virtual tour of this Newport Loft.



“With this open house, people will get to see world-class stunning views in person at night. And just in case they want to see the daytime views, I am also holding an open house for general public Sunday morning December 8th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.”



More news and details about these open houses are available at RobFlitton.com.



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.