Major League Lacrosse Team Boston Cannons Adds Advanced Concussion Testing XLNTbrain Sport

National Harbor, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --An advanced concussion testing and recovery program, called XLNTbrain, LLC., is being added by the Major League Lacrosse (MLL) team Boston Cannons to complement its existing league-mandated concussion protocol, according to Adam Thomas, the team's head athletic trainer.



"When I saw what XLNTbrain could do, I was intrigued," said Thomas, who is also the Assistant Clinical Professor at Northeastern University, as well as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for Team USA Lacrosse. "I like its balance testing with the smartphone and the other tools because ultimately it assists me with getting our guys (players) back on the field safely."



The Boston Cannons are a Major League Lacrosse professional men's field lacrosse team based in Boston, Massachusetts. They have played in the MLL since the 2001 season and won the MLL Championship in 2011.



According to Steve Lewis, CEO of XLNTbrain, the team's athletic training staff will have access to a full suite of online and mobile tools that integrate education, baseline testing, sideline assessment and concussion recovery protocols. The subscription-based XLNTbrain Sport™ program is also currently being used by more than 1,700 teams and 40 organizations from youth to professional levels.



"Lacrosse is an exciting sport with lots of action, and potential contact," said Lewis. "We are glad to be a part of helping the Cannons preserve the valuable, and entertaining, experiences that lacrosse and all athletics provide."



Lewis said XLNTbrain was designed by acclaimed neurologist Harry Kerasidis, MD after noticing existing concussion tools were not integrated, out of date or cumbersome to apply in the real world. So Dr. Kerasidis, who has treated thousands of concussions in his 25-year career, built a program designed for clinical use, but effective enough for all levels of sports participation. XLNTbrain Sport™ includes:



- Video education that requires taking a quiz to acknowledge understanding

- Neuro-cognitive baseline testing that includes an emotional reactivity component

- Balance testing at baseline, time of injury, and through recovery

- Smartphone mobile sideline assessment app

- Return-to-play recovery protocol

- Automated reporting to designated medical personnel



Lewis added the Cannons have now exceeded guidelines set by the National Athletic Trainers Association, the American Academy of Neurology and other medical organizations.



