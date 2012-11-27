Major Movers in Mid-Day Trading: (OTC: SVEN), (PINK: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2012 --Superior Venture Corp. (OTC: SVEN) is the penny stock of the day as it soared 180% to $0.28 and made a new high of $0.30. Volume is very solid as more than 86 million shares have already been trading in the first couple trading sessions. There seems to be no logical reason for such a huge really but often penny stocks don’t need any reasons to move higher and that to huge gain. The stock might be doing well due to paid promotion, which ultimately might prove to be a pump and dump play.



Find out if SVEN could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



AMR Corporation. (PINK: AAMRQ) shares seem to be in correction mode this morning and fell 10% after soaring about 40% in the past week. The stock had witnessed a rally of about 35% since November 09 after posting its revenue and traffic results for the month of October. The company reported that capacity and traffic slid 3.40% and 3.70% (year-over-year) respectively. Consolidated load factor was down .30% to 82.30%. However, international load factor surged 0.50% to 81.30% supported by a decrease in traffic by 0.60% on 1.2% less capacity.



Find out when could be the best moment to trade AAMRQ by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009