Major Movers in Mid-Day Trading: (OTC:SVEN), (PINK:GMXS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2012 --Superior Venture Corp. (OTC:SVEN), a company engaged in the film making business, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. It has been a mixed week for SVEN. The stock surged more than 200% on Tuesday. However, the rally didn’t last long as SVEN fell more than 10% in the previous trading session.



In today’s trading, SVEN is up more than 5% to $0.309 on volume of 6.37 million. SVEN could face resistance at around $0.35, which is the stock’s all-time high. If it breaks through this level then there is significant upside potential.



SVEN is gaining today after the company announced that it raised film development financing to launch its venture in China.



Find out if SVEN could maintain its momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



Gemini Explorations Inc. (PINK:GMXS), an exploration-stage company focusing on the La Planada project located in Colombia, is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, GMXS was trading 17.24% lower at $0.0480 on volume of 2.53 million, which is nearly 10 times the daily average volume of 277,542. The stock has now fallen more than 26% in the last three trading sessions.



GMXS had been gaining momentum last week, however, the rally ended on Wednesday. Since then the stock has fallen below its 200-day moving average, which is a bearish signal. The volume activity from the last three trading sessions, further confirms the bearish trend.



GMXS has not made any major announcement since June this year.



Find out what else could be expected from GMXS in the very short term by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GMXS



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009