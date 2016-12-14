Major Shareholder of Bulova Technologies Group Increased Investment in the Company

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BTGI) announced today that a major shareholder and debt holder of the Company has increased its investment in the Company at a price in excess of the market.



Stephen L. Gruba, President and Cheif Executive Officer, stated, "This stock purchase is a particularly significant because it meaningfully demonstrates the confidence which a major investor has in the future of the Company. We look forward to continuing to work with our investors to provide a successful future."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Source: Uptick Newswire