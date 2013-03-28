Major Stocks Announcements: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: BBRY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced on its developer blog two major advertising updates for its mobile app.



One of the new features allows developers to create ads that target either Android or iOS mobile platforms, as well as which version of the operating system the device is running on. Advertisers will also be able to select whether they want to show the ad to all mobile users or just ones on Wi-Fi networks.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company builds tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other; enables developers to build social applications on Facebook or to integrate their Websites with Facebook; and offers products that enable advertisers and marketers to engage with its users.



Find out where FB could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FB



Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) announced the addition of new television content for BlackBerry® 10 customers in the U.S. TV shows from PBS, Univision and Viacom are now a part of the robust video catalogue available for sale on the BlackBerry® World™ storefront, bringing such favorites as COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, Nickelodeon, PBS's Masterpiece Classic Downton Abbey series and Spanish telenovelas.



"The momentum for BlackBerry 10 continues in the content space as more partners are looking to BlackBerry to reach new audiences and drive mobile content discovery and monetization," said MartynMallick, Vice President, Global Alliances and Business Development at BlackBerry.



Research In Motion Limited designs, manufactures, and markets wireless solutions worldwide.



Find out what the market could have in store for BBRY here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=BBRY



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009