Major Stocks Investors Should Know About: (NASDAQ: RIMM), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ: RIMM), the maker of BlackBerry smartphones, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, RIMM was trading 0.17% lower at $11.77 on volume of 13.45 million, which is a little over a quarter of the daily average volume of 50.45 million.



RIMM had fallen more than 20% on December 21 after the company reported a drop in its subscriber base in the third quarter. The stock rebounded last week, however, it has slipped from around $12, which has been a stiff resistance level.



RIMM will remain in focus in January as the company prepares to launch new BlackBerry 10 operating system and two new phones. The new operating system will be launched on January 30.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), the maker of Windows operating system, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, MSFT was trading 0.04% lower at $26.54 on volume of 15.03 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 52.82 million.



Market sentiment remains bearish on MSFT. The stock has come under selling pressure after the New York Times recently said in an article that sales of the company’s new Windows 8 operating system have disappointed analysts. MSFT is currently trading close to $26.50 support level. The downward slide could continue if the stock falls below this level.



