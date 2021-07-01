Majority of Americans Are Traveling This Summer for the First Time Since COVID-19 Hit

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --Summer break is here and travelers are celebrating with a vacation. In fact, the online travel guidance platform Tripadvisor reports that 67 percent of Americans plan to travel from June through August, up 17 percent from those who traveled between March and May.



The rising rate of summer travel plans comes as a stark contrast to 2020 when only 44 percent of those surveyed indicated they would be out of town from June through August. Higher rates of travel have also been bolstered by new guidelines from the CDC, which state that fully vaccinated individuals possess a low risk for COVID-19 and do not need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor places.



"At the end of an unprecedented school year that has been so hard for so many, we want to take a moment to recognize everyone who has shown so much resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to make returning to post-pandemic life possible, we hope families and individuals across the country are able to use this summer as an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends through easy and stress-free travel."



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.