MakDigitalDesign.com Launches New Website Offering Volusion Development

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --According to Philadelphia’s SBWire, Makdigitaldesign.com announced about their partnership with Volusion.com, which is a outstanding ecommerce software company delivering an all-in-one ecommerce shopping cart solution with indispensable ecommerce business tools, website design and inbound marketing services for online business of any size.



Based on the article Volusion continues business growth while empowering merchant success, prepare for future expansion”, the typical Volusion business processes almost $77K in industry each year, which is near three times more in sales over companies using other ecommerce solutions. Therefore, some of the latest product improvements of Volusion platform include: amazon integration, PayPal express integration, new one-time use coupons, as well as new ecommerce design templates. For example, PayPal express integration offers a perfect checkout experience for only shoppers that significantly prevent trouble of incomplete orders.



Makdigitaldesign.com takes Volusion eCommerce software to another level by building custom, secure Volusion Web Design for any business needs. The company’s team of experts has a widespread experience with content management software and shopping cart programming. At Makdigitaldesign we follow all the latest technology trends and incorporate the most effective content management platforms such as WordPress (40.09%), Drupal (14.14%) and others.



Our team of talented designers pays a close attention to Web Design Trends of 2013 that include clean icons, bold colors, data integration, html5 and css3.



About Makdigitaldesign

Makdigitaldesign offers Web Marketing Services, such as PPC, Ecommerce, Custom Development, SEO, Digital Marketing and Social Media.