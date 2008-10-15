Make a Big Splash in Baghdad and Save Your Cash While Protecting Your Plane for Winter

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2008 -- So when was the last time you were in 120 weather? Unless you live in death valley you are not likely to see that kind of temperature. If you were stationed in Baghdad you would see it most every day. PLUS you are wearing Kevlar, PLUS carrying 50-80 pounds of gear.



How many times have you watched the news and thought, "I wish I could do more useful than just wearing a yellow ribbon."



NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO SHOW YOU CARE DIRECTLY



If you have been reading the LoPresti newsletter you may remember back in March when I told you that my girl Rebecca was going to Iraq. She is a Paramedic and is stationed in the "Green Zone". I hear from her all the time. (but not enough - Becca call more!). She was telling me that the medical staff has been working on getting one of the pools operational and safe for use by the staff. They did get it working BUT they cannot get funding for chemicals. They had to close the pool just days after opening it. She emailed me and asked if I could send her some chloride to help keep the pool open.



I asked how big the pool was and she told me about 120,000 gallons. That is much more pool than one bag of chlorine would do. For some reason this made me think of my last commercial trip to Wichita. On this trip, at each airport, there were uniformed troops traveling and many times other travelers or gate agents stopped these troops and said, "thank you for your service." That was nice to see. I also remembered that we had discussed at a LoPresti staff meeting what we could do for the troops this year for Veterans day.



1. Pool not working.

2. Thank you troops.

3. Veterans Day!



If you are like us and want to do something directly for our guys and girls in Baghdad now is your chance. We are taking donations to fund the pool operations. We are working with Bill at Commercial Pool to get supplies shipped there and we need your donations. Shipping will be a MAJOR cost for this project and cost more than the materials.



I have 2 options for you to be part of this project.



1. Donate here via Paypal at http://www.speedmods.com/newsletter/newsletter.htm

2. Call 800-859-4757 and buy SpeedCoat or KnotWax and say, "Lets make a splash!" You save CASH with a special price and we match that savings with a donation to the cause. For every order of SpeedCoat we will donate $5 to the pool project and discount your order by $5. It’s like being paid to donate!



