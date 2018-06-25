Make a Difference Group Climbs Kilimanjaro to Help Local Tanzanian Children

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2018 --Climbing the tallest mountain in Africa is not your average adventure. In fact, it can be life changing. In July 2018, Gina Galdabini of Chicago, IL, Paula Gambina of Redondo Beach, CA, and Joey Villarreal of Los Angeles, CA will be climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro (19,340 ft) on the 7-day Machame Route. They are raising money for Make A Difference (MAD) to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable youth.



The first week will be spent learning about the local Chagga culture and at the children's school. The second week will be spent climbing Africa's highest peak, followed by a safari to the famous Ngorongoro Crater. They plan to summit on July 9, 2018.



Mount Kilimanjaro, located three degrees south of the equator in northeastern Tanzania, is the tallest mountain in Africa, and the highest freestanding mountain in the world. "Kilimanjaro is our hottest destination" says Robin Paschall, owner of Adventures Within Reach. "Of the famous 'Seven Summits,' this is the easiest to get to and the easiest to climb. It requires no technical climbing experience, and any moderately fit person can summit the mountain."



Also known as the Whiskey Route, the Machame Route is the second most popular route. It is a more difficult route but incredibly beautiful. Although the climb is not a technical climb, summit day is long, strenuous and at high elevation.



Hikers who choose to participate in MAD's Charity Hikes have many advantages over those who travel without supporting a cause. "We are very fortunate to not only have a great partnership with Adventures Within Reach," said Theresa Grant, Founder of MAD Inc. "We are also extremely honored to have a strong relationship with many of the local schools in Tanzania. The schools have been matching all of our donations, which in turn enables us to be more sustainable."



About Make A Difference (MAD)

Make A Difference provides quality educational opportunities for vulnerable children and youth in developing countries. It raises funds through charity hikes, sponsorship programs and matching funds.



For more information go to: http://www.GoMADNow.org and 208-309-2100.



About Adventures Within Reach

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to Tanzania, Peru, Galapagos, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure to Tanzania.



For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-325-3746, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com.