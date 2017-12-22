Make a Statement of Pride with Military Mailboxes

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --Better Box Mailboxes is a company that offers military mailboxes for some very heartfelt reasons. Men and women that serve in our armed forces make incredible sacrifices. It is not easy to leave home as a young person to go through the rigors of boot camp. There is intensive training after that, and of course, deployments can take people in uniform to some very dangerous places.



Service members are forced to handle difficult circumstances to protect Americans. There is no way that fellow citizens can compensate them for their efforts, but people can certainly express their appreciation. Better Box Mailboxes is a company that does just that. They honor veterans and active-duty service members through the military mailboxes that they offer.



These mailboxes are emblazoned with three large solid brass military medallions that make a powerful statement in front of military homes. They have military mailboxes in stock that honor members of all five branches of the service: the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Marines, and the United States Air Force.



The military connection means a lot, but even without it, customers get top quality mailboxes when they make purchases from this company. Aluminum is a nonferrous metal that does not rust, so they use cast aluminum as the base material. The hardware for the military mailboxes is stainless steel, another rust and corrosion resistant metal.



Plus, the artisans that they employ to produce the mailboxes are authentic, skilled professionals that take a lot of pride in their work. Because of these intelligent choices, the products that people can obtain from Better Box Mailboxes can last a lifetime.



When you consider all the care and effort that is put into the creation of these military mailboxes, you would logically assume that they come with a hefty price tag. In fact, this is not the case at all. They have very efficient processes, and they ship everything directly from their own facility. This very lean operation allows them to provide military mailboxes and other products at rock-bottom prices.



Some people have concerns about buying things online, but representatives of this company are always available to answer questions and address concerns. Finally, they offer a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee, so consumers take no risks when they purchase products from Better Box Mailboxes.



