Make A Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina Appoints New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2008 -- The Make-a-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina, an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions, recently announced the appointment of Ziva Raney as its new Director of Development. In her new role, Ms. Raney will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of fundraising, including developing strategies and initiatives for increasing funding. Upon the completion of the merger between the MAWF organizations of Eastern and Western NC in 2009, she will assume the role of Regional Executive Director.



Ms. Raney was formerly the Associate Executive Director of the Durham-Chapel Hill Jewish Federation. Her prior experience includes leadership roles in nonprofit organizations and programs in Arkansas, New York and Washington, D.C. Much of her nonprofit career has focused on raising funds to support organizational initiatives, as well as management of capital campaigns and comprehensive development programs.



“Ziva Raney's background in leading and raising funds for strong, community-based programs made her an ideal fit for this position”, stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant with Capability Company, the executive search firm that conducted this search. “Knowing we had a part in helping give hope to children facing critical illness gives us a glimpse into the Make-A-Wish world of granting wishes and empowering success!”



Ms. Raney received her Bachelor of Arts degree from The American University in Washington, D.C., and her MPA from Bernard Baruch College in New York. She currently resides in Durham, NC.



About the Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina has one purpose- to grant wishes to children between the ages from of 2 1/2 and 18 with life-threatening medical conditions. The benefits of wish fulfillment are many and varied. Though it is difficult to measure the effect a wish has on a child, the Foundation believes that while doctors provide the medicine, the Make-A-Wish Foundation provides the magic.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.

