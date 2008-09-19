Make-a-Wish Foundation Selects Capability Company to Hire New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2008 -- The Make-a-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina, an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions, has selected Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive recruiting firm, to search for its new Associate Director of Development.



“The opportunity to support Make-a-Wish Foundation and to impact the wishes they are able to grant for children is exciting and inspiring,” stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant for Capability Company. “We look forward to helping them enrich the future of the organization and the families they serve.”



The Director of Development will be part of the leadership team responsible for strengthening and enhancing the current organizational mission. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.



About the Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina has one purpose- to grant wishes to children between the ages from of 2 1/2 and 18 with life-threatening medical conditions. The benefits of wish fulfillment are many and varied. Though it is difficult to measure the effect a wish has on a child, the Foundation believes that while doctors provide the medicine, the Make-A-Wish Foundation provides the magic.

