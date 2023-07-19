Make Attention Grabbing Banners a Pillar of Marketing

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --Differentiating is essential for businesses that want to make an impact. For displays, Rayacom is now offering stand-out pillar signs to promote brands and messages in an eye-catching way. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product/pillar-sign/



Pillar signs stand out at 85? high x 15" wide and offer visibility from all angles. Made from a durable Coroplast material, it's perfect for indoor use at event center facilities, trade shows, or as an attention-grabbing mini-billboard outside a store.



With its three-sided custom print, the Pillar Sign ensures maximum visibility from all angles—and offers space to spread messages for eye-catching design appeal. Triple promotional opportunities by featuring three separate branded messages on one sign. Choose the Pillar Sign as a high-impact marketing tool to attract attention and drive results with custom full-colour printing at Raycom, Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services.



Benefits of Pillar Signs



Eye-catching: Full-colour custom graphics on a 3-sided design for maximum impact.

Durable: Made of Coroplast material for long-lasting use.

Versatile: Allows three separate branded messages and can be used in various settings.



Start printing attractive, fully-branded pillar signs at only $275 per. Rayacom proudly offers cost-effective business printing across nine locations in Canada. From digital to offset, short-run, quick, or large printing jobs, Raycom caters to businesses looking for all printing, signage, and packaging needs.



Call 1-877-75PRINT (77468) to get started, or learn more about pillar signs at rayacom.com.



About Rayacom

Rayacom is Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services. Our full range of digital printers offset presses, and bindery equipment allows us to take on even your most ambitious print projects. No matter the goals, Rayacom's in-house experts are uniquely qualified to help select the right products to showcase messages to reach your customers. Learn more about business card printing, stickers and labels printing and same day printing.



For additional information, please visit https://rayacom.com/ or call 1-877-75PRINT (77468)



Company website: https://rayacom.com/