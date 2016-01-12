Make Cord-Cutting an Affordable Reality with the Mohu Channels Streaming Box

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --When it comes to "cutting-the-cord" there are two main elements most people turn to: free, over-the-air TV with an antenna, and subscribing to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Both are great on their own, but together, they are a powerful combination. The Mohu Channels is an Android-powered box that seamlessly blends both into one TV device making cord-cutting a realistic option.



This streaming box is currently being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for just $29.97. This means not only is cord-cutting possible, it's affordable too. Those in the know may call it "cord-cutting" or "cord-shaving" but the fact is all major TV networks and thousands of local broadcasters in every city are available free of charge over-the-air. The Mohu Channels gives access to these channels in beautiful 1080p HD in conjunction with an HDTV antenna, and provides an easy to use TV guide, with the ability to check your social media pages or stream from the services you subscribe to like Netflix or Hulu.



Free, over-the-air TV is easy to get once you have an antenna, and when combined with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, you'll never struggle finding something great to watch. But combining the two hasn't always been possible to do with one device. Previously, it involved connecting an antenna to the TV, scanning for channels, watching broadcast television, then switching to a set-top box or game console to watch streaming video. The Mohu Channels Streaming Box normally retail for $99.99 at retailers like Amazon, so it's really a steal at just $29.97 on yugster.com!



Having everything in one place is where the Mohu really shines. Say goodbye to the cable bills or satellite contracts. Add favorite web site instantly to the Channel Guide such as school websites, business, shopping, photo websites and more. This makes it fast and easy to get to the most viewed content sources.



"The remote for the Mohu channels is very well designed to handle all of the actions that the device has to perform." wrote Ryan Downy on thestreamingadvisor.com "It has a full QWERTY keyboard with the ability to insert symbols @,& etc. Apps for the Mohu Channels come from the Google Play Store. This means that there are thousands of potential apps."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the Mohu Channels Streaming Box at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



