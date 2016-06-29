Make Dating Live Again with MPWH, One Herpes Dating App

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --"I'm told that one should never date people who are living with herpes. But should it be a lifetime punishment to those who have been diagnosed with herpes? Why do they need to face the burden of big social stigma? Is their dating life determined to be dead?" Michelle Lee said, the MPWH APP Co-founder, she continued, "No, totally not. There is now a dating app that is aiming to make dating live again to people with herpes."



When it's known by its tagline "Love and Hope after H", it's surely not too difficult to imagine why this app is called MPWH. It's an anonymous, herpes-only, stigma-free online herpes dating app to help people living with herpes build confidence to their relationship life again.



This app is just what we imagine: A place where herpes singles meet ones who have the same situation, and find love, hope and support each other.



Being single with herpes is certainly a very challenging thing to cope with. They will need to handle questions on if they can depend on another partner with their secret, they fear that their friends or partners might reveal it to others - or perhaps - decline them in a terrible and in an embarrassing way. Though it is proven that nearly 1 in 5 grownups have either herpes simplex type one or herpes simplex types two, approximately 80 % of these individuals are not aware of their status. This could make dating with herpes quite tough, this is actually twice as so with genital herpes because so many people see herpes type two as the "nasty" herpes.



Regardless of what their age or just how long they have got the herpes virus, it is crucial to be aware that they are not alone. MPWH is an app for hanging out with people with herpes, a receptive, warm-hearted network for herpes singles to speak with other herpes friends. The personal details could be kept non-public and private unless they decide to take things further. "We care about the privacy and it is very important to us." Michelle said. In a herpes community, herpes singles could get assistance, become optimistic to their daily life once more and the most important thing that they shouldn't be worried about is the stigma.



Michelle said, "Making dating live again is not a difficult thing, when you join MPWH, wipe off the stigma-worried mind, open your closed "book" with positive mindset and let others read it deeply. Then you would find out that dating is even more brightening than before!"



Herpes positive singles now can have access to the best STD dating and herpes dating app to find partners, friends and support. It's available for iOS and Android devices.



About MPWH

MPWH is the original and leading American-based international Herpes / HSV dating community in the world. It provides full access to PC site, Mobile site, Android App and iOS App.



MPWH offers an exclusive platform for Herpes positive singles who are living with Oral Herpes (HSV-1) & Genital Herpes (HSV-2) to find love and support. MPWH is a Herpes-only dating community that filters out other STDs, such as HPV, HIV / AIDS etc. MPWH is always selected as the best choice by Herpes singles to find love, friends and support. Visit https://www.mpwh.com/ to know more about MPWH.