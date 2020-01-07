Make It Happen with the Sail Away Journal - Now on Kickstarter!

Bend, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --Meet the Sail Away Journal Kickstarter campaign, a planner and workbook for anyone who dreams of buying a sailboat and going on an extended adventure. The Sail Away Journal was created by Shelley Stevens, a financial director and analyst who dreams of quitting corporate life and living on a catamaran with her husband and two youngest children.



"We were struggling to save enough to reach our target launch date, so I created a method that is helping us save substantial amounts of money, staying focused on our goals, and keeps all of our sailing plans and ideas in one place," said Shelley.



The Sail Away Journal covers 3 years of budgeting, planning, and tracking goals with yearly and monthly goal setting. It counts down from Year 3, Month 36 down to Year 1, Month 1 as users advance towards their launch dates.



Contents include a pages to define and visualize the dream; a timeline to map out key events that need to take place before the launch date; an exercise to work through each user's unique cost of sailing; 84 pages of yearly and monthly planning and budget spreads; 14 pages of supplemental material, including a skills tracker, dream destination notes, space to record provisioning ideas, boat name ideas list, vessel research, and more; 42 pages for journaling or notes; and 8 blank pages for collaging, planning, mind maps, or pasting magazine clippings that inspire aspiring sailors.



Brimming with inspirational and sea-themed quotes, the Sail Away Journal keeps users engaged.



The Sail Away Journal is a crowdfunded project on Kickstarter. Backers can choose to receive the Sail Away Journal at a discount, or for a deeper discount, they can pre-order a digital copy. For those interested in premium rewards, there are offerings that include exclusive Sail Away Journal pens and bookmarks. If the funding goal is met, a stretch goal of $5,000 will unlock the release of the secret name of Shelley's future sailing vlog and boat and other rewards.



The Sail Away Journal is made of premium components, including a linen-finished hardcover with an embossed logo, 160 pages made of ivory, high-quality 80 gsm paper, A5 sized, or 8.27 x 5.83 inches, an elastic enclosure band and inner gusseted pocket. A page marker is included for easy access to a specific page.



Shelley's family's future plans involve launching a sailing vlog series on Youtube, chronicling their sailing adventures to the Bahamas and beyond. Proceeds from the Sail Away Journal will be used to purchase camera equipment needed for launching the future vlog.



To learn more about Kickstarter and supporting Shelley's $2,500 campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sailawayjournal/the-sail-away-journal/.