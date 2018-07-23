Make Laundry a Breeze with LaunderPal, the World's First Smart Laundry Basket

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --LaunderPal, the world's first smart laundry basket, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



For anyone that's ever dreaded a trip to the laundromat, spent a whole day doing laundry or ever found a dirty article of clothing that was needed to be clean and worn for a special event; LaunderPal is a true gift. LaunderPal is a smart laundry basket that takes care of clothes and helps users manage them. This product is a set of multiple components which work separately or together including: the smart laundry basket, the LaunderPal App, washable RFID tabs and back-end server for extended services.



"There are several similar RFID tracking systems in industrial laundries of hotels, hospitals & etc. So, This is not actually a new technology. We just wish to bring this technology to smart homes," says co-founder Mohammad Vahabi. "Also, We would create added value by new services over this product. We believe that the data gathered trough the network of this product users, will be a worthy database for added services provided by variety of related industries such as wearing brands, laundries, Online laundries, Fashion industries and etc."



The LaunderPal system works with a dedicated back-end server to help users manage their clothes by indicating which clothes are inside the basket and which are not. It also helps to prevent clothes from shrinking, stretching, dye bleeding, color fading, etc. by suggesting proper washing program for each clothing stack according to their Care Tag. Most importantly, LaunderPal makes sure wearers always have clean clothes available.



"Honestly, There is no any other similar solutions on the market yet. So, we wish be the market leader in this field. By developing smart homes, most startups have focused on electrical devices," adds Vahabi. "But we look smart homes out of box and have focused on blue ocean of ordinaries that haven't targeted by others yet!"



LaunderPal is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2uAKaCh



About Take-Off Studio

Take Off was founded in October 2017 as a startup in IOT ecosystem. Our main target is smart home devices market. We decided to use Crowd Funding methods, specifically Kickstarter, to fund the project and run a design studio and develop a team of specialists including Industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electronic engineers and programmers.



For more information on Take-Off and LaunderPal please visit http://www.launderpal.com/