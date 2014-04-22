Make Local: Made-in-USA SyncFab.com Hybrid 3D Print and California Design SME Hub Crowdfunding Ends 8:30am May 1

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --SyncFab.Com KickStarter Campaign for a Custom Design, 3D Printing and Hybrid Specialty Fabrication service platform will end 8:30am May 1, 2014. The campaign was launched as a precursor to the intended Beta service release for self-employed designers, engineers, students and small businesses.



Applying a community advocacy approach to creating a localized hybrid 3D Print and Design community-to-creator platform for small businesses, SyncFab.Com has turned to the KickStarter campaign (VISIT: SyncFab Kickstarter Campaign Link). Kickstarter empowers people with $1 or more to contribute to this start-up business (see SYNCFAB.COM). The Company is hoping to raise $25,000 by April 30th to meet its goals. Donation options start from $1 and feature rewards ranging from American-made designer Tees to personalized selfie scan 3D Prints to two nights airfare and hotel accommodation in LA in July for a premier fabrication facility tour to limited edition 3D Prints or Bronze Cast Sculptures adapted from the Statue of Liberty’s original artist, Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi (French, 1834-1904), and more.



Hybrid 3D Print & Custom Design Service for Small Business and Self-Employed

SYNCFAB is a service to community source custom designs with the option to showcase them, 3D print or specialty manufacture them for direct delivery. Utilizing a custom design management tool, CADSYNC, users connect with a growing network of local designers, engineers and specialty fabricators for convenient concept rendering and fabrication. SYNCFAB is an abbreviation for Synchronized Fabrication referring to the hybridization of 3D printing (additive) with traditional (subtractive) manufacturing methods. SYNCFAB is also a reference to the evolution of the design and production processes using today's technology to match streamlined custom design solutions with specialty fabrication methods producing the highest quality product locally.



“California is the design innovation center of the global economy; the USA is at the epicenter of 3D Print and Hybrid Specialty Fabrication and SyncFab is the platform bringing them together for your custom creations.” explains Jeremy Goodwin. "I am very excited about working with SyncFab's growing community of talented designers applying cutting edge and revolutionary web technology applications, such as WebGL, to 3D printing technology and design processes," comments Jay Ligda. “SyncFab will allow people to better utilize our local sources of design talent, materials, hybrid specialty fabrication processes and the ability of our manufacturers to produce top quality products locally,” explains Nick Agid.



SYNCFAB Team

SyncFab is a venture based on the vision of it’s founders and early contributors: Jeremy Goodwin, Andy Tong, Nick Agid, Dennis Delgado, Jay Ligda and Chris Cheng. Jeremy is the former President and CFO of NASDAQ listed, China Advanced Construction Materials Company, Inc. Andy Tong is a co-founder, investor, entrepreneur and founder of MMOABC.com. Nick Agid is a seasoned product design and fabrication authority and former Made-in-LA Program Professor at Pasadena Art Center College of Design and Otis College of Art and Design with four material innovations shown at Material Connection worldwide in Metals, Glass and Plastics. Dennis Delgado is former student body president at Otis College of Art and Design. Jay Ligda is a database architecture and WebGL expert. Chris Cheng is a seasoned medical device design R&D engineer with Shifamed and formerly with Stryker and a Subsidiary of Boston Scientific.



Hybrid 3D Printing Power to the People

Whether you are a student, a garage inventor, a self-employed designer, or a small business, SyncFab will allow users of all skill and interest levels to graduate from mass consumer to custom creator. SyncFab differs from the typical B-to-B or B-to-C model such that we are crafting our strategy around what we call a C-to-C or Community to Creator model. “Bringing awareness to our local community of specialty fabricators and designers which is usually hard to tap into for any artist or professional is very exciting,” comments Dennis Delgado. “Product Design involves functionality, aesthetics and even emotional appeal so that great design is what separates the very best products,” explains Chris Cheng. “I am extremely excited about SyncFab’s community-based platform allowing talented designers to come together and share their very best ideas and turn them into reality.”



“Our goal is to leverage 3D Print technology to restore the value chain interruption between product innovation and production to emphasize local ecosystems of sustainable production benefitting recent graduates, small businesses and the self-employed” Jeremy added. “We plan to launch our pilot service platform this summer. Please Support our Vision and Share the Dream with a pledge on Kickstarter or registering on our interest page.”



For more information on the Kickstarter campaign please visit: SyncFab Kickstarter Campaign Link



Designer and General Interest List Signup

Designers who are interested in signing up to be considered for the Designer Spotlight can go to www.syncfab.com and submit their details for consideration. Similarly, 3D Print Shops, other service providers and interested future clients can submit their details under the General Interest List signup form for timely updates and access to the upcoming service.



About SyncFab.com

SyncFab.com is a 3D Printing Accelerator online community marketplace for Designers, Academics, Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses and members of the Maker Movement. SyncFab harnesses the power of 3D Design and 3D Printing solution capabilities to reconnect the value chain from product concept to product creation in order to revitalize local business and commerce.