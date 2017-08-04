Make Savings on Air Conditioning Repair in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida Through Coupons from Direct Air Conditioning

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --Direct Air Conditioning is one of the recognized and well-known HVAC service providers in Miami, Florida, helping their clients make great savings on their air conditioning repair in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida. The company offers great coupons that help customers in getting a discount on the service. Whether clients are purchasing a new unit, or they require a solution for any issue related to HVAC in Miami and Doral, Florida, clients can utilize the coupons and get a certain amount off on the services. That is a big feature that customers don't find easily with any other company offering similar services. Great pricing, professional services and resolving issues on time have given them the edge in the market.



Direct Air Conditioning has been in business for more than 20 years now, and their expertise has taught them the secrets of the trade. They know fairly well that it is the perks that can keep the business at a leading place and help them get ahead of the competition. The company works with all the leading air conditioning brands that include Bryant, Trane, Goodman, Carrier, Lennox and more.



The technicians at Direct Air Conditioning undergo training from time to time so that they can offer the best of services to their clients. They are all carefully handpicked, background checks are carried out and the work portfolio thoroughly screened so that only the best in the line are chosen to work for them. The success of the company rides high on the shoulders of the staff, and Direct Air Conditioning has some of the best hands working for them that have kept the company on top for so long.



Call 305-858-9632 or visit http://www.airconditioningmiami.com/services/residential-ac-repairs-service/ for more details.



About Direct Air Conditioning

Direct Air Conditioning is a comprehensive, full service company in Miami, Florida that offers HVAC repairs and services to businesses throughout Dade and Broward County.