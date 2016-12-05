Make Smarter Decisions with Data Analytics

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Midmarket Radio, the weekly podcast from The Midmarket Institute interviewed Eddie Hughes, Director of Data Analytics & Insights from the SAS Institute in the 'Solution Series' this week. Big data and data analytics are perceived to be tools for big companies. In this interview with Ram V. Iyer, host of Midmarket Radio, Eddie discusses



1.The appropriateness of data analytics tools for midsize companies;



2.How midsize companies can dip their toe in the data analytics with self-serve analytics and using larger and more sophisticated analysis packages as they grow;



3.The use of self-serve analytics and how analytics packages can be used even when using MS Excel;



4.The example of Twiddy, a property management company in North Carolina, which used analytics to get insights into a thousand contractors and optimized their performance while reducing recurring costs; and,



5.The talent requirements for implementing a data analytics program at midsize companies.



Ram V. Iyer, President of the Midmarket Institute said, "If you a midmarket business leader pondering about whether analytics make sense for your company, you will benefit from listening to Eddie who has a lot of experience with midsize companies across industries and the world." The podcast is at http://www.midmarket.org/midmarketradio/eddiehughes.



Eddie Hughes, Director of Data Analytics and Insights for SAS Institute said, "The interview was stimulating because Ram asked the 'nuts and bolts' questions that are on the minds of many midmarket leaders I have met over the years. The podcast enabled me to answer these questions for a much larger audience interested in improving their businesses using data analytics."



Ram V. Iyer, CEO of the Midmarket Institute said, "Our mission is to make more midsize companies achieve greater success. In speaking to leaders of midsize companies, we heard a need for discussions about the issues of the midmarket. Vendors like SAS Institute understand many of these issues well and have compelling solutions."



People can listen to previous CEO, CIO and Solution Series podcasts at www.midmarket.org/midmarketradio. The podcasts are available on the Midmarket Radio website, iTunes and Stitcher (search for "midmarketradio").



